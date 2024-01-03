A warning for Colorado parents: Watch out for counterfeit car seats

An important warning for parents to look out for; is counterfeit car seats. Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children told CBS Colorado at least two fake car seats have been found recently.

Experts say this makes it especially difficult for new parents wanting to bring their baby home.

"They have not been crash-tested so they are not safe for the little ones that are being put in them," said Kirsten Dehmlow, parent education coordinator from Presbyterian/St. Luke's, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. "Parents and families are buying these seats and thinking that their kids are going to be safe. If they are in a car crash, they are not going to be safe at all."

Adriana Tullman's family has grown from having three boys to four. Baby Leo is currently in the NICU. He was born at 27 weeks old. Baby Leo is doing fine and Adriana can't wait to bring him home.

"He is growing quickly," Tullman said. "He has gained a pound since he was born."

As this mother of four prepares to bring Baby Leo to his new home, the counterfeit car seats issue catches her attention.

"I think it's terrifying," Tullman said. "Frankly, it's horrendous that's it's even a possibility."

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children told CBS News Colorado when parents are ready to leave the hospital with their new baby, they first check their car seats. In the last two weeks, they have found two fake car seats. Experts say there is a way to tell.

"The seats are not well made," Dehmlow said. "Make sure that with the real one the straps do not come loose. There might not be hip straps. They are not coming out of the base to go over baby's hips. A lot of them are missing the safety stickers that you see around the outside of a car seat."

Experts say if you get into an accident with your kids in a fake car seat, they could have bad injuries or worse.

This warning has parents like Tullman telling other parents to take extra time to make sure their car seats are real and secure.

It's critical," Tullman said. "I mean it's the thing you don't want to think about happening but sometimes things you don't expect happen."

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children hosts weekly car seat check-ups to make sure they are properly secured and do check for counterfeit ones. The Hospital hosts them every Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its location at 2001 N. High St.

You can set up an appointment by calling 720-754-7338.