Warmer for Friday, but snow and cold move into Colorado for the weekend

Mild and warmer for Denver before snow moves into Colorado this weekend

Mild and warmer for Denver before snow moves into Colorado this weekend

Mild and warmer for Denver before snow moves into Colorado this weekend

The warmest weather of the week arrives in Colorado on Friday, but it won't be here long. High temperatures will climb into the mid-40s across the Denver metro under a mix of sun and clouds. While winds will remain relatively calm in the Denver area, gusting around 15 mph at times, Foothills and high country winds gust throughout Friday from 30-50 mph.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-40s across the Denver metro under a mix of sun and clouds. CBS

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday because of the cold and snow moving in by the weekend. If you have plans early Saturday morning or are planning a trip up to the high country prepare for some potentially hazardous driving conditions with slick and snow-covered roads.

By Friday evening, Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for the mountains north of I-70 as snow begins to fall across the state. CBS

By Friday evening, Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect for the mountains north of I70 as snow begins to fall across the state. Roughly 4-8" of snow is expected in most mountain areas, with some places like Rabbit Ears Pass and Cameron Pass expecting as much as 12".

The mountains will see the snow first, beginning late afternoon Friday. CBS

The mountains will see the snow first, beginning late afternoon Friday. Snow will then reach the lower elevations overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Snow will continue to fall throughout the day on Saturday, gradually reaching Southern Colorado by Saturday afternoon.

CBS

While snow will clear for the lower elevations by early Sunday morning, the mountains will continue to see snow throughout the weekend. Totals in the Denver metro are expected to be around 1-4" of snow, with 2-5" expected in the foothills. Much less snow is expected in Eastern Colorado.

Totals in the Denver metro are expected to be around 1-4" of snow, with 2-5" expected in the foothills. Much less snow is expected in Eastern Colorado. CBS

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will remain much cooler than normal, with highs in the Denver metro area only reaching the low to mid-20s throughout the weekend. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday because of this cold and snow.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will remain much cooler than normal. CBS