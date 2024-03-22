Warm start to the weekend before snow hits Colorado

Colorado weather: Warm start to the weekend before snow moves in

This warm and dry weather pattern that has dominated the forecast will continue to stay locked in through Saturday, but by Sunday changes move in!

High temperatures across the state today will remain above average for most of the state, with the Denver metro and Front Range getting into the low to mid-60s.

If you're hoping to make outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be the better weather day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s!

There is a slight chance for some late-day showers by Saturday evening, mainly into Northern Colorado, and the plains as snow falls in the mountains.

By Sunday colder air starts to advance in. High temperatures will only be in the 50s, with snow falling in the mountains, and afternoon rain chances increasing for the low country.

As temperatures dive late Sunday rain will begin to transition into snow, leading to snow falling through the night. By Monday morning we could wake up to some accumulating snowfall, though this storm won't pack near the punch as last week.

Snow chances gradually diminish throughout the day Monday, before eventually clearing late Monday into early Tuesday morning.