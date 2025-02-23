Two-alarm fire damages building, several semi trucks in Aurora warehouse
A two-alarm fire in an Aurora warehouse damaged the building and several semi trucks on Sunday.
Aurora Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 19754 E. 34th Dr. around 4 p.m. when a fire broke out at a commercial structure. When firefighters arrived, they found 2 semis and the side of a building burning.
Authorities said the fire destroyed two semis and damaged another two. A minor fire extension reportedly broke out inside the loading dock area but was controlled by the building's sprinkler system and firefighters with hose lines.
Officials said the fire started when a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a semi-trailer sparked. A Haz-Mat team worked to clean up spilled diesel fuel while South Metro Fire Rescue helped to vent smoke from the building.
No injuries were reported.