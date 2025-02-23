Watch CBS News
Local News

Two-alarm fire damages building, several semi trucks in Aurora warehouse

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A two-alarm fire in an Aurora warehouse damaged the building and several semi trucks on Sunday.

aurora-warehouse-fire.jpg
Aurora Fire Department

Aurora Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 19754 E. 34th Dr. around 4 p.m. when a fire broke out at a commercial structure. When firefighters arrived, they found 2 semis and the side of a building burning.

Authorities said the fire destroyed two semis and damaged another two. A minor fire extension reportedly broke out inside the loading dock area but was controlled by the building's sprinkler system and firefighters with hose lines.

aurora-warehouse-fire3.jpg
Aurora Fire Department

Officials said the fire started when a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a semi-trailer sparked. A Haz-Mat team worked to clean up spilled diesel fuel while South Metro Fire Rescue helped to vent smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.