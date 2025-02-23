Two-alarm fire damages building, several semi trucks in Aurora warehouse

A two-alarm fire in an Aurora warehouse damaged the building and several semi trucks on Sunday.

Aurora Fire Department

Aurora Fire Rescue was called to the scene at 19754 E. 34th Dr. around 4 p.m. when a fire broke out at a commercial structure. When firefighters arrived, they found 2 semis and the side of a building burning.

Authorities said the fire destroyed two semis and damaged another two. A minor fire extension reportedly broke out inside the loading dock area but was controlled by the building's sprinkler system and firefighters with hose lines.

Aurora Fire Department

Officials said the fire started when a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a semi-trailer sparked. A Haz-Mat team worked to clean up spilled diesel fuel while South Metro Fire Rescue helped to vent smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.