Walmart impersonation scam targets hundreds of thousands of consumers each week

A robocall scam is targeting hundreds of thousands of consumers each week, with fraudsters impersonating employees of Walmart in an effort to obtain people's personal information, according to a telecommunications security company and the Federal Communications Commission.

Targets of the scheme receive a call from someone claiming to be from Walmart asking if they have authorized the purchase of a PlayStation 5 video game console and accompanying 3D headset. The person is then invited to "cancel" the order by connecting with a live customer service representative, who asks for credit card, Social Security number and other personal data.

YouMail, which makes technology to block robocalls and scam texts, has been tracking calls associated with the so-called phishing campaign in cooperation with the FCC.

"It's too easy to get tricked when you feel pressure to act right away to address a problem that might cost you money," YouMail CEO Alex Quilici told CBS News in an email, noting that the scam targets tens of millions of U.S. consumers.

What you'll be told

YouMail said the thieves behind the scam tend to stick to the following script:

"Hi, this is [NAME] from Walmart, and this is not a telemarketing call. We have detected a pre-authorized purchase of $919.45 for a PlayStation 5 and 3D headset, recently placed through a Walmart account registered to your name and phone number. If you did not authorize this purchase, press 1 to speak with a Walmart representative immediately."

According to YouMail data, the bad actors have used more than 50 aliases as part of the ongoing robocall scam. They relied mainly on male names like David, Brandon, Michael and Paul earlier in the campaign, before swapping them for more female aliases in the second half of this year, such as Olivia, Jessica and Naomi.

The scam first surfaced as early as 2023, and Quilici said it has expanded since then. "Most campaigns start at low volume before they ramp," he said.

Earlier this month, the FCC issued a letter to the CEO of SK Teleco, raising concerns that the South Korea-based telecommunications company could be transmitting the scam robocalls and ordering it to block the calls.

SK Teleco could not be reached for comment.

"Scammers and thieves using our phone networks to defraud consumers or steal personal data is illegal, and voice service providers must be part of the solution," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in a Dec. 2 statement.

The FCC declined further comment, citing the agency's ongoing investigation into the scam.

The scammers are targeting Walmart because it is a trusted brand with a huge customer base, according to Iskander Sanchez-Rola, director of AI and innovation for Norton, a cybersecurity company.

"Walmart shoppers may also be more vulnerable, since many are budget-conscious and quick to react to unexpected charges, especially when the scam uses realistic AI-generated voices that sound similar to the automated calls they already receive from the retailer," he said in an email to CBS News.

Walmart directed customers seeking more information about scams to the company's fraud alert page.

Billions of calls per month

Americans now receive roughly 2.5 billion robocalls a month, according to an October report from the U.S. PIRG Education Fund, a consumer advocacy organization.

Sanchez-Rola said if you get a call, text or email claiming to be from Walmart, exercise caution and don't engage.

"If you're worried about a charge, check your Walmart account through the official app or website, or call Walmart using a number on their website," he said.