Participants march for Walk to Defeat ALS to find treatment, cure

This is the first year the Walk to Defeat ALS has been in person since the pandemic. Participants marched together to raise awareness and funding for treatment and ultimately a cure for ALS.

CBS

CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh kicked off the walk Sunday morning at Sloan's Lake. The event is personal for her along with so many others.

CBS

"As you see out here, it's so important for this ALS community to get together to see the support and the love around because there is no cure for ALS and the diagnosis is a tough one and it's a brutal disease and it's so tough on the families out here," said Leigh. "You know, I lost my mom 5 years ago to ALS and I don't know what I would do without this community out here."

"I lost my husband in 2013 to ALS and so I pledged that until there's a cure or until I no longer can, I will walk to support and raise money," said Heather Lion Larvick.

CBS

The goal of the walk was to raise $360,000 and they are more than halfway to that goal.