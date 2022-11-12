Five Points businesses paying tribute to Black Panther with 'Wakanda on Welton'

A historic neighborhood in Denver is paying tribute to the fantasy world. As fans around the world line up to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, business owners in Five Points hope customers line up for "Wakanda on Welton."

"This fantasy of a community that comes together and creates amazing things because they're isolated is similar," Sayer said. "Five Points is the real struggle of something that the fight the Black Panther movie speaks to."

The fictional African nation, Wakanda, made a lasting mark on Black culture – much like the neighborhood in Five Points. Business owners hope Wakanda on Welton will bring more foot traffic to the corridor.

CBS

"This is the Five Points community coming together and asking how can we support other small businesses? We're inviting people into our businesses to experience something that you didn't have a reason to walk in and do before," said Lasheita Sayer, Owner of Melody Market.

Behind Melody Market is an art studio, decorated to look like a recreation of the film's pivotal moment.

"This was a scene that we wanted to recreate for all of its symbolism of the community coming together and the revitalization of T'Challa. In this scene, they get along and they unite," Sayer explained.

With ideas pouring, store after store united to bring a piece of Wakanda to Welton.

"One business offered to host Black Panther trivia. Then another business offered to do a Purple Heart herb tea. Then another business said they could host the throne," Sayer said.

There are also photo opportunities to show off your favorite Wakandan-like ensemble.

Artists like Christopher Clark jumped at the opportunity to fill the gallery with Black Panther art.

"Black characters need more representation in fine art and in fantasy work," Clark said. "There is just so much native Black culture here in Denver. It's really cool to have such a national event to help us celebrate that."

CBS

The event is held in partnership with the Five Points Business Improvement District and with funding from Denver Economic Development and Opportunity.

In the movie, Wakanda is forever. but along Welton, a permanent stay is far from guaranteed.

"When we lose a business, we lose a piece of the community," Sayer said. "We're Five Points and we believe in supporting each other so that we can all do better. We have an excellent opportunity for people to come and have a good time."

Black Panther fans are invited to experience Wakanda on Welton in Five Points from Nov. 11-16.

Other Wakanda on Welton activities include:

Art Gallery at Melody Market

Black Panther Talking Drummer Performance at Cervantes The Other Side

African Dance and Drumming Classes at Urban Sanctuary

Black Panther Throne Photo Op at The Lydian

Sisters in SciFi /Afrofuturism/Fashion & Costuming Panel at Spangalang Brewery

Dora Milaje-style Women's Self-Defense at VentureX

Wakandan Sugar Cookies at Scratch Bakery

Kimoyo Bead Bracelet Making at Rosenbergs Bagels

For more information about the event, Five Points encourages the public to visit, https://melodymarketdenver.com/wakanda-on-welton.