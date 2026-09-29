"Waitress" musical to play Denver Center right after Thanksgiving, tickets available for limited run

A musical about friendship, family, and taking control of your own life is coming to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts right after Thanksgiving.

"Waitress" will play the Buell Theatre Nov. 27-29, bringing the touring production to Denver for a three-day run.

CBS

Before the show arrives in Colorado, CBS Colorado's Dillon Thomas met exclusively with the musical's lead, Samantha Lane Scruggs, in Chicago for an advance preview of some of the production. They met prior to the songs being performed at a concert in front of thousands of fans.

"I've been the world's biggest fan of this musical for forever. I saw it for the first time when I was 14," Scruggs said.

Scruggs plays "Jenna," the main character in the touring production.

"It is a show that can make you laugh and cry, and that is something I really appreciate about it," Scruggs said.

During the Chicago performance, Scruggs also brought the audience into the performance. She asked them to help sing the words "sugar" and "butter" while she wove the lyrics from one of the production's songs throughout.

For those who have never seen "Waitress," Scruggs said the musical centers on relationships that can resonate across generations.

"It is a show about sisterhood and friendship, and mothers and daughters, and I think that makes it really-really special," Scruggs said.

Samantha Lane Scruggs CBS

The production's music also plays a major role in the show, something Scruggs said she has appreciated since first seeing the musical as a teenager.

"I think this music is so incredibly well written. I think every song in this show is hit after hit," Scruggs said.

As Denver audiences prepare to see the production, Scruggs said she hopes people leave the theater with a message about taking control of their own stories.

"I hope audiences walk away with a sense of agency in being able to start over whenever you want to, and being able to take the wheel of your own life. Just because something has been your story in the past doesn't mean it has to continue to be," Scruggs said.

"Waitress" plays the Buell Theatre Nov. 27-29. More information on tickets is available online. CBS Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.