Voters in Colorado city of Wheat Ridge to decide on sales tax increase in November election

Voters in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, will decide in November whether to approve a 1% sales tax increase that city leaders say would fund major community investments, including a new city hall and police department, street maintenance projects and improvements to local recreational facilities.

The Wheat Ridge City Council voted earlier this week to place the measure on the November ballot. If approved, the increase would add one cent to every dollar spent in the city, raising the local sales tax rate to 4.5%.

City officials said the proposal follows years of discussions with residents about maintaining and improving community services and infrastructure.

Plans for a new centralized Wheat Ridge City Hall City of Wheat Ridge

The ballot measure will outline how revenue from the tax increase will be spent. Planned projects include construction of a new city hall and police department on the former Lutheran Hospital property.

Mayor Korey Stites said the city's current facilities no longer meet the community's needs.

"We have our city staff spread across the city. We can't have a staff meeting without having staff drive miles to get here," Stites said. "Our police are stacked on top of each other. We can't have female officers on too many of the same shifts at the same time because we don't have locker room space. The facilities were built in the 1970s."

Plans for a new Wheat Ridge Police Department facility City of Wheat Ridge

According to city officials, tax revenue would also support proactive street and infrastructure maintenance, preserve community spaces such as soccer fields and parks at two former Jeffco schools, and fund the replacement of Anderson Pool.

Stites said Anderson Pool is an important community asset that requires significant repairs to remain operational.

"It's just a matter of letting the residents decide whether this is something they want to invest in right now," Stites said. "We know they see that need, but with things the way they are, times are a little tight. That's a decision they'll have to make."

City officials estimate the tax increase would generate more than $11.5 million in revenue during its first full year if approved by voters.