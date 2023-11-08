Voters favor change in Denver Public Schools' Board of Education in Tuesday's elections

Voters favored change in Denver's Board of Education in Tuesday's elections, appearing to have tossed two incumbents and electing a former East High School principal who provided a critical report on the district by an overwhelming majority in an open at-large seat. That seat is currently held by often controversial board member Auon'tai Anderson who decided not to seek re-election.

John Youngquist, center, on Tuesday night CBS

Pinning down the reason voters chose John Youngquist for at-large board member, Marlene DeLaRosa in District 5 and likely Kimberlee Sia (who was 11 points ahead Tuesday night in the District 1 race) could be difficult.

Voter angst was significant in many different categories. It may have been worries about school safety, especially following shootings in and around East High School, a demand for the re-introduction of more school resource officers who were removed from schools in 2020, then partially restored earlier this year, school closings amid declining enrollments, or possible disdain for the dysfunction of the current Board of Education. It could also be that the three were favored by supporters of charter schools who provided heavy financial backing, or the endorsement of the three apparent victors by new Denver mayor Mike Johnston, or... any number of other reasons.

The school board has seven members and only three seats were up for election, so it is unlikely there will be overwhelming change in direction. But incumbent Charmaine Lindsay in District 5 and Scott Baldermann in District 1 appear to have been ousted.

Baldermann, who owns a software company, has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in his own money to get elected first in 2019 and run again. Lindsay was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board that this was her first attempt at election, but voters did not stick with her.

"Our job is we hopefully get together on this Board of Education," said John Youngquist to a crowd gathered at Bar 38 in Northwest Denver, "To start listening to people in our community across the city to understand what our children need, what our parents want, what our teachers need, what our principals need to get this job done together."