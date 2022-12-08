Former Bronco Von Miller sells Denver-area home
Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.
The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.
It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.
After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.
Architectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.
