Former Bronco Von Miller sells Denver-area home

Former Broncos Von Miller has sold his Colorado home. Denver's star linebacker played for Denver for 10 seasons before being traded last year.

The 19,000 square foot home on more than 4 acres went for $3.7 million last month. It had initially been listed at $4.125 million.

It's located in the community of Foxfield, which is in Arapahoe County between Aurora and Parker. The house is a 10 minute drive from the Broncos headquarters.

After being traded to the Los Angeles Rams Miller was a key part of that team's march to the Super Bowl last season. Following Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI, Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills in the offseason.

Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Architectural Digest reported that the home has nine bedrooms spread between two ranch houses that are connected by a hallway.