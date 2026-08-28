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Mandatory evacuations ordered for Pinewood Springs in Northern Colorado for Moose Mountain Fire

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Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area of Pinewood Springs in Larimer County for the Moose Mountain Fire. The initial voluntary evacuation order was issued at 1:30 p.m. Friday but then quickly upgraded to mandatory evacuations. 

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Moose Mountain Fire CBS

People living in the Pinewood Springs area are ordered to leave immediately.

Officials said smoke could be seen northwest of Lyons in Boulder County, which had some residents concerned. 

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Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the area of Pinewood Springs in Larimer County for the Moose Mountain Fire. CBS

People living in the Blue Mountain area were under a voluntary evacuation notice. Officials said that residents living in those areas should gather essential items and prepare for evacuation. 

The size of the fire was not known. 

Residents were urged to check for updates online

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The Moose Mountain Fire burning near Pinewood Springs. CBS

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