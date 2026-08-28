Mandatory evacuations ordered for Pinewood Springs in Northern Colorado for Moose Mountain Fire
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area of Pinewood Springs in Larimer County for the Moose Mountain Fire. The initial voluntary evacuation order was issued at 1:30 p.m. Friday but then quickly upgraded to mandatory evacuations.
People living in the Pinewood Springs area are ordered to leave immediately.
Officials said smoke could be seen northwest of Lyons in Boulder County, which had some residents concerned.
People living in the Blue Mountain area were under a voluntary evacuation notice. Officials said that residents living in those areas should gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.
The size of the fire was not known.
Residents were urged to check for updates online.