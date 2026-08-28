Mandatory evacuations ordered for Pinewood Springs in Northern Colorado for Moose Mountain Fire

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents in the area of Pinewood Springs in Larimer County for the Moose Mountain Fire. The initial voluntary evacuation order was issued at 1:30 p.m. Friday but then quickly upgraded to mandatory evacuations.

Moose Mountain Fire CBS

People living in the Pinewood Springs area are ordered to leave immediately.

Officials said smoke could be seen northwest of Lyons in Boulder County, which had some residents concerned.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the area of Pinewood Springs in Larimer County for the Moose Mountain Fire. CBS

People living in the Blue Mountain area were under a voluntary evacuation notice. Officials said that residents living in those areas should gather essential items and prepare for evacuation.

Smoke from a wildfire in Larimer County near Pinewood Springs may be seen in Boulder County in the Lyons area. At this time, we have no impacts (evacuations, road closures, etc.) in Boulder County, if that changes, we will let you know. pic.twitter.com/I8vXZDu7Ax — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) August 28, 2026

The size of the fire was not known.

Residents were urged to check for updates online.