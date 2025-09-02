Vogue taps Chloe Malle to succeed Anna Wintour as head of the U.S. fashion magazine

Vogue has named Chloe Malle to lead its U.S. editorial content, selecting the 39-year-old to succeed Anna Wintour, who has led the magazine for more than three decades.

Malle, the daughter of actor Candice Bergen and the late French director Louis Malle, joined Vogue 14 years ago and currently serves as the editor of Vogue.com and co-host of The Run-Through, a weekly fashion and culture podcast.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Chloe Malle will be the next Head of Editorial Content for our U.S. title, leading the American magazine and guiding its digital coverage," Wintour said in a statement posted to Vogue.com.

Wintour, who is widely considered to be the most powerful figure in the fashion industry, announced in June she was taking a step back from her editorial duties. The 75-year-old has served as the magazine's editor-in-chief since 1988.

Malle may be stepping into Wintour's low-heeled slingbacks, but she'll report to the original wearer while taking over day-to-day operations at the U.S. edition. In Vogue's online post, Wintour said she is excited to continue working with Malle as "her mentor but also as her student."

Anna Wintour appears at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 5, 2025, left, and Chloe Malle appears at the museum's costume benefit gala in New York on May 1, 2023. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled — and awed — to be part of that," Malle said in an online post from Vogue. "I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor."

Wintour remains at the top of the masthead as global editorial director and the chief content officer for Condé Nast.

After Wintour announced in June that Vogue would recruit a new head of editorial content, speculation swirled about who would step into the leadership opening at the fashion magazine. Among the names that were circulated were Eva Chen, vice president of fashion partnerships at Meta; Nicole Phelps, global director of Vogue Runway and Vogue Business; and Sara Moonves, editor-in-chief of W magazine.

Ultimately, Wintour selected Malle, who doubled Vogue.com's traffic in two years, according to the magazine. Malle joined Vogue as social editor in 2011, leading wedding and social coverage. In 2016, she took a new role as contributing editor, writing features and overseeing special projects. Malle has served as editor of Vogue.com since 2023.

Vogue was founded as a society journal 134 years ago. Considered the fashion bible, the American verison of the magazine has had several notable editors throughout its history. Wintour's predecessors included Diana Vreeland, who served from 1963 to 1971, and Grace Mirabella, who served from 1971 to 1988, among others.

