Violent night in Aurora sees 2 separate shootings, at least 1 person killed

One person was shot and killed, another was stabbed, another person was shot and drove themself to the hospital and one person is in custody after Aurora police responded to two overnight shootings -- one at a night club, the other at a house party.

Around 1:20 a.m., Aurora police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 13700 block of East 4th Avenue. Several people were gathered in the parking lot when an argument became physical. One man was shot several times and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person has been detained in that incident, but no one has been identified yet and police say they don't yet know the relationship between the victims and the suspect.

Then around 1:45 a.m., APD officers responded to another report of a shooting at the Las Adelitas Night Club at 11249 East Colfax Avenue. Officers say they found a victim with gunshot wounds in the parking lot and attempted to save their life, but they died at the scene.

Another gunshot victim -- a 34-year-old man -- drove himself to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is expected to survive, investigators say.

The victim who died was not yet identified and police say they're working to develop information about the suspect or suspects.