Vietti Food Group recalls Yellowstone canned baked beans for unlabeled soy allergy

Vietti Food Group is voluntarily recalling some canned baked beans for undeclared soy on the label that could people with a soy allergy at risk, the FDA said.

The 15 oz. cans of Yellowstone Brown Sugar Molasses Baked Beans were distributed in Illinois, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Delaware, Kansas, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

The recalled cans are identified by Lot Code: Best if Used by Feb 17, 2028, which is printed on the bottom of each can.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have yet been reported, according to the FDA, but anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy would be at risk for a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the beans.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled beans can return them to the store for a full refund.