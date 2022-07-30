Video shows progression of intentionally ignited motel fire

New video released by West Metro Fire Rescue Friday shows the moment the Blue Sky Motel caught fire on July 19th.

Surveillance video from a nearby business caught it all as it was happening. Mark Meiners, who works next door at You Sell Auto, saw the fire on his security cameras.

"It was a lot worse than I thought, that fire was going pretty good," Meiners told CBS4. "You're going to see somebody go in, to that bottom room briefly... you start seeing a little smoke come out that window or back, and then she comes out and goes back in one more time, and then you just see that smoke coming and it goes fast."

West Metro Fire Rescue

The motel has been closed since its licensed was revoked in September, but fire investigators now believe this was intentionally started.

"Intentionally set could have meant something was happening that then the fire got out of control, or that the person intended to do harm to the structure, we don't know that," said Ronda Scholting, the West Metro Fire Rescue spokesperson.

West Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

And the Blue Sky Motel isn't new to problems. Officials said police were responding to calls almost daily at the motel, which is why the city shut it down, and that's been frustrating for businesses like Meiners.

"It really hasn't improved a whole lot being shut down, there is still a lot of activity just in the neighborhood," Meiners said.

credit: CBS

It's unclear how much it'll cost to fix the damage, but the motel is required to renew its license before they can reopen again. Fire officials are now hoping the public can lead them to answers for the betterment of the neighborhood.

"So anyone who saw people around there, had a description perhaps is a little better than the one we have, any kind of information, if you could just let us know," Scholting said.

Anyone will information on the incident, can call (303) 539-9531 or email: beberle@westmetrofire.org.