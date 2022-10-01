Watch CBS News
VIDEO: RTD bus driver apparently nods off before crash

Video shows RTD bus driver moments before crash in Centennial
Video shows RTD bus driver moments before crash in Centennial 00:42

Video from inside an RTD bus shows the moment the driver apparently nods off before a crash. Four people on the bus were taken to the hospital. 

The crash happened at Parker and Orchard roads in Centennial in August. The Colorado State Patrol said the bus drove through a red light and struck several cars. 

A report from RTD states that the driver worked for Transdev, an RTD contractor. That report shows that the driver was not working overtime or a split shift that day. 

Transdev said the driver no longer works for them. 

First published on September 30, 2022 / 7:40 PM

