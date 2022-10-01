VIDEO: RTD bus driver apparently nods off before crash

Video from inside an RTD bus shows the moment the driver apparently nods off before a crash. Four people on the bus were taken to the hospital.

RTD

The crash happened at Parker and Orchard roads in Centennial in August. The Colorado State Patrol said the bus drove through a red light and struck several cars.

A report from RTD states that the driver worked for Transdev, an RTD contractor. That report shows that the driver was not working overtime or a split shift that day.

Transdev said the driver no longer works for them.