Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert misses debt ceiling vote
Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert missed Wednesday's debt ceiling vote. The Republican representing Colorado's 3rd congressional district had vocally opposed the bill leading up to the vote.
The bill to lift the debt ceiling moved into the Senate after passing in the U.S. House 314-117. All of Colorado's Democratic representatives, Yadira Caraveo, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen all voted yes, as did Republican Doug Lamborn.
Republican Ken Buck voted no.
Boebert's office said that she filed a missing vote form that states she would have voted no.
The legislation, approved late Wednesday by the House, includes provisions to speed up infrastructure projects under the landmark National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. However, it does not clear the way to build large-scale electricity transmission lines, instead ordering a two-year study of the issue.
The budget deal was being debated Thursday in the Senate, where lawmakers are working to meet a Monday deadline before the U.S. risks a devastating default.
