Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert misses debt ceiling vote

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert missed Wednesday's debt ceiling vote. The Republican representing Colorado's 3rd congressional district had vocally opposed the bill leading up to the vote.

US Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO), joined by members of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks on the debt limit deal outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2023. Republican and Democratic leaders scrambled on May 29, 2023, to secure congressional support for a bill aimed at avoiding a US debt default. The bill, finalized on May 28, 2023, by US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, after weeks of frantic negotiations, faces opposition from the progressive and hard-right wings of their respective parties. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The bill to lift the debt ceiling moved into the Senate after passing in the U.S. House 314-117. All of Colorado's Democratic representatives, Yadira Caraveo, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen all voted yes, as did Republican Doug Lamborn.

Just so we’re all working off the same sheet of music, the IRS gets a 1.75% budget cut in this debt ceiling bill.



Best case scenario, instead of 87,000 new agents for the IRS Army we get about 1,500 less.



That’s not repealing 87,000 IRS agents. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 31, 2023

Republican Ken Buck voted no.

Boebert's office said that she filed a missing vote form that states she would have voted no.

The legislation, approved late Wednesday by the House, includes provisions to speed up infrastructure projects under the landmark National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA. However, it does not clear the way to build large-scale electricity transmission lines, instead ordering a two-year study of the issue.

The budget deal was being debated Thursday in the Senate, where lawmakers are working to meet a Monday deadline before the U.S. risks a devastating default.