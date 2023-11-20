Watch CBS News
Victim and suspect identified in El Paso County Courthouse shooting

By Kasey Richardson

Colorado Springs police investigate deadly shooting at El Paso County Courthouse
Colorado Springs police investigate deadly shooting at El Paso County Courthouse 00:54

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of the victim and suspect in a shooting that happened at the El Paso County Courthouse

According to the police department, around 10:03 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the courthouse and located a male who was reportedly dead after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

co-springs-shots-fired-kktv-frame-32861.jpg
El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators at the scene of a deadly shooting at the courthouse in Colorado Springs.  CBS

The department says the county corner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old William Winters, from Colorado Springs.   

2d108e3a-075b-4e88-9a11-3af7101bd941-copy.jpg
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the El Paso County Coroner identified the victim in this case as 28-year-old William Winters, from Colorado Springs. Although the Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide, according to CSPD. (Winters is pictured on the right) Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD also revealed that security personnel detained the suspect after the shooting happened. 

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Shaquille Brown, of Colorado Springs, and is charged with first-degree murder, according to the police department. 

f-z9d9rw8aez8b5.png
Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP. 

