Victim and suspect identified in El Paso County Courthouse shooting

The Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of the victim and suspect in a shooting that happened at the El Paso County Courthouse.

According to the police department, around 10:03 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the courthouse and located a male who was reportedly dead after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The department says the county corner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old William Winters, from Colorado Springs.

On Friday, November 17, 2023, the El Paso County Coroner identified the victim in this case as 28-year-old William Winters, from Colorado Springs. Although the Coroner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide, according to CSPD. (Winters is pictured on the right) Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD also revealed that security personnel detained the suspect after the shooting happened.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Shaquille Brown, of Colorado Springs, and is charged with first-degree murder, according to the police department.

CSPD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.