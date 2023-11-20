Victim and suspect identified in El Paso County Courthouse shooting
The Colorado Springs Police Department released the identity of the victim and suspect in a shooting that happened at the El Paso County Courthouse.
According to the police department, around 10:03 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the courthouse and located a male who was reportedly dead after suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The department says the county corner's office identified the victim as 28-year-old William Winters, from Colorado Springs.
CSPD also revealed that security personnel detained the suspect after the shooting happened.
The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Shaquille Brown, of Colorado Springs, and is charged with first-degree murder, according to the police department.
CSPD encourages anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If anyone wishes to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP.
