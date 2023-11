Police in Colorado Springs rushed to a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse on Thursday morning. The courthouse is located at 270 S. Tejon St. in Colorado Springs.

CSPD is responding to a shooting at the El Paso County Courthouse. PIO en route. Media staging will be at the corner of Tejon and Vermijo. Media should approach from the south. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) November 16, 2023

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted that operations at the courthouse have been closed for the day.

Operations at the El Paso County Courthouse are closed for the day 11/16/23. Citizens currently in the courthouse will be released from the south entrance to protect CSPD’s scene — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 16, 2023