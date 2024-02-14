Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after shooting outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

1 person critically injured after shooting outside aquarium
1 person critically injured after shooting outside aquarium 00:23

One person was critically injured after a shooting that happened outside the Downtown Aquarium. 

Denver police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the shooting happened at 700 Water Street where one victim was located. 

Copter 4 flew over the scene which showed a heavy police presence with officers taping off the scene outside the aquarium. 

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates. 

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 3:29 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.