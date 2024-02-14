Investigation underway after shooting outside Downtown Aquarium in Denver
One person was critically injured after a shooting that happened outside the Downtown Aquarium.
Denver police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the shooting happened at 700 Water Street where one victim was located.
Copter 4 flew over the scene which showed a heavy police presence with officers taping off the scene outside the aquarium.
CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.