Vice President Kamala Harris visits Denver Monday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Denver on Monday as part of a renewed focus on climate change. Harris is continuing the Biden administration's nationwide tour which started last year. 

She is expected to speak at the Arvada Center. There may be traffic delays as the vice president is traveling to and from the venue. 

Colorado is the latest stop on the tour to combat climate change and focus on clean energy. The previous cities have included stops in Arizona, California, Michigan, Minnesota and Georgia. 

It's been nearly two years since Harris has visited Colorado. 

First published on March 6, 2023 / 7:16 AM

