Vice President Kamala Harris visits Denver on Friday

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Denver on Friday. She will discuss the Biden administration's investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy. 

After Harris delivers those remarks, she is expected to speak at a campaign reception. 

The vice president last visited Colorado in March when she discussed air quality, wildfires and drought in a question and answer session at the Arvada Center.

