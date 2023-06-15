Vice President Kamala Harris visits Denver on Friday
Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Denver on Friday. She will discuss the Biden administration's investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy.
After Harris delivers those remarks, she is expected to speak at a campaign reception.
The vice president last visited Colorado in March when she discussed air quality, wildfires and drought in a question and answer session at the Arvada Center.
