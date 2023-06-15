Vice President Kamala Harris visits Denver on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Denver on Friday. She will discuss the Biden administration's investment in combatting the climate crisis and creating a clean energy economy.

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - JUNE 13: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., United States on June 13, 2023. The White House hosted the concert to mark the nation's newest federal holiday which was established in 2021. Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

After Harris delivers those remarks, she is expected to speak at a campaign reception.

The vice president last visited Colorado in March when she discussed air quality, wildfires and drought in a question and answer session at the Arvada Center.