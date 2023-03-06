Vice President Kamala Harris leads Q&A session about climate change in Colorado visit

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Colorado on Monday as part of Biden administration's nationwide tour to talk about climate change which started last year. It was her first visit to Colorado in nearly 2 years.

Harris discussed air quality, wildfires and drought in a question and answer session at the Arvada Center. Colorado sports climber and environment Sasha DiGiulian and Rep. Brittany Pettersen, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 7th Congressional District, joined in the in-depth discussion with the vice president.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a moderated conversation on the investments that have been made to tackle the climate crisis, as well as the work ahead, at the Arvada Center for Performing Arts in Arvada, Colorado, on March 6, 2023. JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images

Billions of federal dollars have been allocated to western water issues. The administration recently backed a law to accelerate the expansion of clean energy such as wind and solar power. Harris applauded Colorado for making efforts to reduce our carbon footprint but recognized some communities are suffering more than others with climate change issues.

Harris spoke a lot about environmental equity and how climate change is playing a role in our health.

"It really does highlight the interconnection and interdependence between us all. Regardless of geographic borders. Take, for example, the Colorado River. Take, for example, Lake Mead. All of these water sources. What's happening in California, how that affects Colorado. What's happening in Colorado affects the region. We are so interconnected and interdependent. And to the extent that we fully embrace that point, I think we will be smarter with policy and resources. And understand the importance of collaboration," she said.

Harris says this is a transformative moment when it comes to climate change, but she's optimistic about all the efforts being made.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was also in Colorado on Monday and visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden. He was scheduled to speak with employees and students as well as observe a student robotics demonstration.