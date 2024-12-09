VFW Charity Airlift delivers toys to veterans and families in rural Colorado

Veterans of Foreign Wars Charity Airlift delivers toys to veterans and families in rural Colorado

The Centennial Airport was buzzing with excitement over the weekend.

"It's a little bit chaotic, but it's still working out okay," said Mike Straka Board Member of the Colorado Aviation Business Association.

The Colorado Aviation Business Association and Metropolitan State University of Denver's Precision and Aerobatics Flight Teams held their annual VFW Charity Airlift early Sunday morning. The goal is to provide toys and food to veterans and their families in communities throughout Colorado.

"We're delivering about 11,000 or 12,000 pounds of food to 12 different airports serving across the 20 different VFW post around the state," said Straka.

He says this tradition is a huge help for people.

"When we show up at the airport, met by the VFW post. They are extremely grateful," said Straka.

The VFW gathers the food and toys and pilots fly them to their final destinations. Places like Grand Junction, Durango, Montrose, Delta, Cortez, Alamosa, Pueblo, Las Animas, Sterling, Greeley Loveland, Fort Collins and Longmont.

Dagmar Kress, MSU Denver lecturer and one of the coaches on the Aerobatics Team, says this is great for not only the community but also her students.

"They are able to provide something to the community that means something for it. So, giving back to people who have given before," said Kress.

But these pilots don't do it for themselves. They do it to spread the spirit of the holidays the best way they know how.

"Extremely excited to be a part of it. And just, do what we can to show how general aviation can benefit the community," said pilot Jami Mohlenkamp.

Since this program started back in 2011, they have distributed more than 80,000 pounds of food for an estimated 9,000 veterans and their families.

