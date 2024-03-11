Variable speed limits launched in Colorado on eastbound I-70 between Idaho Springs, Georgetown

Speed limit signs that change according to traffic and weather conditions will go into operation on a much-traveled portion of I-70 on Tuesday. The variable speed limit signs are along a 10-mile stretch of eastbound Interstate 70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs.

The speed limit signs have an LED display of the enforceable speed limit that can be changed according to conditions on the interstate.

The Colorado Department of Transportation replaced the 13 aging variable speed limit signs and installed 13 new ones so there are now signs on both sides of the highway which should help drivers in any lane to see the speed limit.

CDOT launches variable speed limit sign technology on eastbound I-70 between Georgetown and Idaho Springs CDOT

As part of the project, new vehicle speed/volume and weather detectors were installed to gather real-time and consistent traffic and weather data. The new technology, according to CDOT, adjusts the speed limit based on congestion, traffic conditions and adverse weather like snowstorms and icy roads. The speed limit will change only when there are bad weather conditions or congestion that warrants a change.

CDOT hopes that the variable speed limit signs will help prevent crashes at higher speeds, reduce the chances of secondary crashes and improve traffic flow.

"The key purpose behind the new signs is to improve safety on the I-70 mountain corridor, said Jessica Myklebust, the director of CDOT's Region 1, covering the Denver metro region, in a statement. "VSLs react to real-time congestion and incidents on the corridor, reducing speeds to a reasonable limit when needed. This helps to prevent crashes and 'stop-and-go' traffic. VSLs have been shown to improve safety and operations on highways nationwide."

CDOT wants drivers to know that the speed posted on the variable speed limit signs is the enforceable speed limit and is not a suggested speed limit. Drivers traveling at higher speeds than what is posted can be ticketed for speeding.