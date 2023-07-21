Watch CBS News
13 of 30 permanent bathrooms in Denver parks locked up due to vandalism

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Thirteen of the 30 permanent bathrooms in the Denver's parks are locked up right now because of vandalism.

Denver Parks & Recreation shared photos showing the damage. The vandalism includes the theft of copper tubing at the Ruby Hill Park restroom and the toilets at Washington Park getting blown up four times over 16 months.

Because of the issues they keep running into, Denver parks officials plan to now only have permanent restrooms open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

In a statement, Denver Parks & Recreation says it is prioritizing those hours to support youth programming and athletics participants who need to use them.

The following photos of some of the damage was shared by the department:

