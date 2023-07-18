City water fountains are shut off in Denver, here's why

If you're planning to be out in any of Denver's parks in the coming days, make sure to bring your own water. City officials say most of its drinking fountains will be off for the foreseeable future because of staffing issues.

CBS

The city turns off the fountains in the winter to prevent them from freezing. This year, they say they don't have enough plumbers to turn them back on as they prioritize keeping the city's 30 bathrooms up and running.

The head of the city's parks and rec says they don't have the budget to hire contractors to do the work.

The following complete statement about the situation was released by a city spokesperson: