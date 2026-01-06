Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph expected to interview with multiple NFL teams about head coaching openings

While most Denver Broncos players and coaches are taking some time away from work this week after securing a bye during the first week of the NFL playoffs, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview with a handful of NFL teams about their head coaching vacancies.

Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He'll reportedly be interviewing with the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

Denver's defense has been dominant last season and this season, with the most dominant pass rush unit in the league. They also went from a seventh ranking (2024) to a second ranking (2025) in yards per game, and from third to first in red zone defense.

Whether it's this year or next year, Joseph will be a head coach in this league soon. And his players know it, no one moreso than defensive end Zach Allen. Allen played with Joseph while he was Arizona's defensive coordinator and followed him to Denver in 2023.

"Because he was a player, he's a player's coach but at the same time he holds us to such a high standard. He's not going to let the standard drop," Allen said on Xfinity Monday Live late last year. "And he gets it when, you know, 'Hey, we've got to pick this guy up' or 'Hey, we've got to kind of give him a kick in the ass."

Allen described his defensive coordinator as a "special" coach.

"He's a genius, too. The xs and os speak for itself -- we all see it on Sunday. He's perfect."

Joseph has previous head coaching experience. He was the head coach of the Denver Broncos for two seasons starting in 2017.