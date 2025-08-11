Watch CBS News
Local News

Van misses Dutch Bros. drive-thru in Denver metro area before crashing into garage

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
/ CBS Colorado

A van crashed into a garage near a Dutch Bros. drive-thru in the Denver metro area on Monday morning. According to Northglenn police, the crash happened when the driver of a van lost control, went through the drive-thru at Dutch Bros. and smashed into nearby garages. 

van-into-garage-dutch-bros.jpg
A van crashed into a garage near the Dutch Bros. drive-thru off 120th in Northglenn.  CBS

Police said the van crashed into the garage just before 6 a.m. at East 120th Avenue and Irma, damaging two garage units.

Investigators said no one was hit in the drive-thru line at the coffee shop. They said DUI is not suspected. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

