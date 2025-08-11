Van misses Dutch Bros. drive-thru in Denver metro area before crashing into garage

A van crashed into a garage near a Dutch Bros. drive-thru in the Denver metro area on Monday morning. According to Northglenn police, the crash happened when the driver of a van lost control, went through the drive-thru at Dutch Bros. and smashed into nearby garages.

A van crashed into a garage near the Dutch Bros. drive-thru off 120th in Northglenn. CBS

Police said the van crashed into the garage just before 6 a.m. at East 120th Avenue and Irma, damaging two garage units.

Investigators said no one was hit in the drive-thru line at the coffee shop. They said DUI is not suspected. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated.