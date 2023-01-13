Vail police inviting community to register skis and snowboards to curb rise of thefts

Vail police are inviting community members to register their skis and snowboards. This will help police locate them in case they're stolen.

Authorities say there's been a rise in equipment thefts over the years.

The registration event is happening Saturday, Jan. 21 from 9 am.m. to noon at Gondola One in Vail Village.

Officers say the process is quick as skiers and snowboarders will scan a QR code that records a serial number and identifies characteristics.