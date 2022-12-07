Watch CBS News
Local News

Vail Pass parking lot gets smaller

By Spencer Wilson

/ CBS Colorado

Vail Pass parking lot gets smaller
Vail Pass parking lot gets smaller 02:12

One of the more popular winter recreation spots in Summit County just got a little harder to get to, thanks to some summertime construction.

Now that one-third of the parking spots along Vail Pass off I-70 are blocked off, the already incredibly busy parking lot will become even tighter for folks looking to park snowmobiles and ski caravans. 

"We are still trying to figure out the best way to manage it," Anne Gaspar, program manager of Vail Pass Winter Recreation Manager, said.  "People have been working well knowing that this is closed and that this is first come first serve situation."

"We want to accommodate everyone."

Tha sad fact is that they can't. Gaspar said they normally fill up by noon on most weekends, and expect that could happen even sooner now that there are fewer spots to go around. 

"If you're not up here early you might need to anticipate getting turned away," Gaspar said. 

The construction on the new rest area at the top of Vail Pass is expected to be finished around October 2023. Until then, people hoping to use the area need to wake up early, or risk getting turned back around. 

Spencer Wilson
spencer-wilson-1.jpg

Spencer Wilson is CBS News Colorado's mountain newsroom reporter. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 7:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.