Eastbound lanes of Vail Pass in Colorado's mountains to close Tuesday for at least 6 hours for truck recovery

EB Vail Pass to close for at least 6 hours on Tuesday

EB Vail Pass to close for at least 6 hours on Tuesday

EB Vail Pass to close for at least 6 hours on Tuesday

The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the eastbound lanes of Vail Pass on Tuesday so crews can recover the wreckage of a truck that crashed last week.

That Jan. 8 crash involved two semi-trucks and a lot of spilled diesel fuel, which prevented crews from removing the wreckage at the time.

On Tuesday, CDOT crews will work to remove what's left of that crash, so eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at East Vail/Exit 180 will close for at least six hours starting at 9 a.m. A detour will be in place that takes drivers off at East Vail, east on U.S. 24 to Leadville, then Colorado Highway 91 north to get back on I-70 at Copper Mountain.

CDOT says drivers should expect to add about 90 minutes to their travel time if in the area.

Colorado Department of Transportation