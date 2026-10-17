Vaccination, microchip clinic helps hundreds of pets in the Denver area

Registration for the clinic at Denver's Ruby Hill Park filled up fast. On Saturday, the city offered vaccines for preventable diseases and pet microchips to hundreds of pets.

The Denver Animal Shelter's Community Engagement Program hosted the clinic, which connects Denver residents with free vet services, pet food and supplies. It's the shelter's largest single-day vaccination clinic.

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"Keeping pets and people together is one of our most important missions at the Denver Animal Shelter," said Melanie Sobel, Denver Animal Shelter Director. "By providing free access to veterinary care, we hope to keep pets healthy and happy to continue to enrich the lives of their people."

The shelter says rising costs of basic veterinary care are making it harder for pet owners to care for their furry friends. By providing vaccines, pet supplies, and spay/neuter services, it hopes to keep more pets with their families.

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"I don't know how I'm gonna afford to do much, and honestly, this helps out with the next bill because I have very limited money in my budget. It's really tight, and it just means I can afford more for her," said Savannah Flores, who brought her dog to the clinic on Saturday.

The shelter expected to vaccinate more than 300 pets on Saturday.