USPS offers reward after Denver mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward in the investigation of a mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint during a route in Denver.

According to investigators, the letter carrier was near 2326 N. Clay Street in Denver about 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 when approached by a suspect who had a gun.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a mail carrier on Sept. 14, 2026 near 23rd and Clay Street in Denver. USPS

The carrier told authorities that the suspect brandished a firearm during the robbery and then ran away.

The suspect has been described as a white male wearing a balaclava face covering, jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with a printed logo on the front.

USPS is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") Reference Case No. 4772630-ROBB. The USPS said all information will be kept strictly confidential.