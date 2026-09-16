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USPS offers reward after Denver mail carrier robbed at gunpoint

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward in the investigation of a mail carrier who was robbed at gunpoint during a route in Denver. 

According to investigators, the letter carrier was near 2326 N. Clay Street in Denver about 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 when approached by a suspect who had a gun. 

usps-mail-carrier-robbery.jpg
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a mail carrier on Sept. 14, 2026 near 23rd and Clay Street in Denver. USPS

The carrier told authorities that the suspect brandished a firearm during the robbery and then ran away. 

The suspect has been described as a white male wearing a balaclava face covering, jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt with a printed logo on the front. 

USPS is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") Reference Case No. 4772630-ROBB. The USPS said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

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