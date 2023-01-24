Watch CBS News
Urban Peak breaks ground on youth homeless campus

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Urban Peak breaks ground on expanded youth shelter
There's a new and innovative way to help handle youth homelessness in the city of Denver. 

Monday, Urban Peak broke ground on its new campus.

Fondly referred to as "the mothership," the new campus will co-locate an expanded youth shelter. 

Services like case management and extensive support will now be at a single campus.

"I think what is really incredible about this project is that everybody is thinking outside the box and everybody is taking a big risk," said Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson. "Because we know we have to change the trajectory of young people that are experiencing homelessness."

Urban Peak describes its program as a family.

During Monday's event, they took time to honor a longtime member named Jacob who recently passed away. 

Urban Peak said programs like this will change lives for the youth in Denver.

January 23, 2023

