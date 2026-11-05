UPS hiring more than 2,000 seasonal employees in Denver metro area

UPS is hosting two job fairs, one on Friday and one on Saturday, to hire more than 2,000 seasonal employees in the Denver metro area. According to the company, the job fair is virtual ahead of one of its busiest times of the year.

"Seasonal jobs at UPS are a great opportunity to earn extra income during the holidays while finding a schedule that works for you," said Steve Derlan, Denver UPS HR Representative, in a statement. "With a streamlined application process that moves candidates from application to job offer in as little as seven minutes, we've made applying and finding a seasonal role faster and easier than ever."

A worker drives a United Parcel Service truck on October 28, 2025. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Seasonal roles in Denver include:

CDL drivers: $35/hour

Delivery drivers: starting at $23/hour

Driver helpers: $21/hour

Seasonal support drivers: $30.75/hour

Warehouse workers: starting at $21/hour

UPS encourages those wanting to participate in the virtual job fair to register ahead of time online for Nov. 6 and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those unable to attend virtually are encouraged to search for available opportunities online.