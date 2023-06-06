Unusual weather pattern over Colorado brings humidity and ongoing chances for more rain

It will continue to feel uncharacteristically humid in Colorado through the upcoming week as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico streams into Colorado. The moisture will also fuel daily showers and thunderstorms.

The weather setup over the country is somewhat rare and when it does happen, it doesn't usually linger more than few days. But the current weather pattern has been in place for more than week and will continue for at least another week.

A large ridge of high pressure is centered of North Dakota while a low pressure system is over southern California. Clockwise flow around the high and counterclockwise around the low means the wind the upper atmosphere across Colorado is coming from the southeast. The much more common flow in Colorado is from the southwest, west, or northwest which means mostly dry air moving into the state. But with the flow from the southeast, moisture is from the Gulf of Mexico is amble to move across Texas and come up into Colorado.

CBS

The result will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least Tuesday of next week. Then there are signals the weather pattern may finally change enough for lower rain chances and probably warmer temperatures starting next Wednesday.

Until then, the best chance for rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will likely be on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be in the mountains, foothills, and along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties. Some areas will receive locally heavy rainfall which could cause flooding. The highest threat for flooding will be over the burn scars leftover from recent wildfires mostly east of the Continental Divide including the Cameron Peak and Calwood burn areas.