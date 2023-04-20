Unleashed dogs are Denver Park's "No. 1 violation": attacks reportedly on the rise

Residents in Denver are increasingly violating Denver's leash laws, allowing their pets to run freely through Denver parks, trails and open spaces. The frequent violations have resulted in many reported attacks and increased patrols by park rangers issuing citations.

Michael Burke, who lives near the Denver Tech Center, said his 10-year-old dog has been attacked by loose dogs twice in the last year, costing him more than $1,000 in emergency vet bills.

"My dog has been severely injured," Burke said.

Burke said both attacks took place at Wallace Park where people were seen by CBS News Colorado letting their dogs run around the park off leash. Most were playing with their owners.

"The irresponsible dog owners don't care," Burke said.

Burke said in his most recent encounter with a violent dog he and his dog, Savannah, were both bitten.

"I'm bit. Dog flesh is flying. I'm covered in blood. (The) dog owner takes off. (They) won't give me any contact information and disappears," Burke said. "This poor dog is screaming, crying while the dog owner sits there crying."

Burke said he called 311 to report the incidents, but both times park rangers were not able to respond before the owners of the loose dogs had collected them and left the park.

"(The park rangers) want to help, but there is no recourse. You are screwed. You are stuck to take care of it yourself," Burke said.

"(Off-leash dogs) has been, and continues to be, our number one complaint we receive, and the number one violation we observe," said Nathan Adams, Park Ranger Supervisor for the City of Denver.

Denver requires all dogs to be on a leash while in public parks. There is no leash length requirement for dogs in parks so long as they can easily be controlled by their owner at any time.

There is a six-foot leash length requirement for dogs in Denver open spaces and trails.

"In the park, your dog must be under the physical control of a leash at all times," Adams said. "I understand people want to exercise their animals, but they need to do it in such a way that the park is still available for everyone to use."

Adams noted that some people have been attacked by loose dogs in the past and can have triggered emotions by simply seeing a dog off-leash. He said all residents should be able to visit a park without any worry that they will possibly be approached by a dog off-leash.

Burke said he is one of those people who can no longer visit the park without keeping his head on a swivel. He said he walks his dog five miles a day and is continuously worried that a dog will run up and attack him or his dog.

Savannah, Burke's dog, did bite one of the dogs back in defense, possibly injuring it as well. He said he doesn't blame the animals for having curiosity or desire to approach other dogs, but instead puts the blame back on owners.

"That dog is a victim of its own owner," Burke said. "Take the personal responsibility to control your animal. It is not the animal's fault."

Denver's park rangers are now increasing their patrols around the clock, at times taking a group approach to issue warnings and citations to owners violating leash laws.

Those who receive violations can be ticketed at varying prices depending on how many animals are loose and how many times they have been previously cited.

"I get it, I understand it is fun to throw the ball, I used to do it, too. But I can't do it anymore," Burke said. "Just walking your dog has become terrible for the owner and these poor dogs."