University of Wyoming swimmers killed in northern Colorado remembered on campus

The University of Wyoming student body is coming together to support the swim team following the tragic deaths of three swimmers in a car crash in northern Colorado.

Carson Muir, Charlie Clark, and Luke Slabber were identified as the three Wyoming student athletes killed in the crash on Thursday night along Highway 287 north of Fort Collins.

CBS News Colorado visited the campus on Friday, where notes of condolences and support were taped to the walls of the halls leading to the swim team's locker room.

Students on campus said the student body was rattled after learning of the crash.

"It was horrible. It is a tragic event. I think everyone feels for the swim team right now," said Jace Smith, a graduate student at Wyoming.

Those killed were among the five in a Toyota Rav4 that crashed while traveling southbound toward Fort Collins on Thursday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said its preliminary investigation shows the vehicle likely swerved to avoid another car that had slowed down in preparation for turning.

The driver of the vehicle was among the two who survived the crash.

The women's swimming team is in Texas for a meet, but will be greeted by dozens of messages of support outside of their locker room when they return.

"I think it's a wonderful thing that the students are putting these messages up for them. Hopefully uplift them. Hopefully everybody will end up alright," Smith said.

The two survivors of the crash have been released from the hospital. CSP has not completed their investigation, but said speed, distracted driving or impairment have not been ruled out yet.

"I was just really shocked," said Nathan Mitchell, a freshman at Wyoming.

Students said a campus-wide email was sent out to notify them of the sudden loss of their classmates.

"It was super somber. A lot of people canceled class, a lot of people didn't show up to classes that were available. Students and professors all were super affected by it," said Xander Lindsey, a freshman. "It is just super tragic. To think that could've been any one of us just out on those roads, they are super dangerous. It was scary and pretty surreal. It was super sad."

Investigators are still looking into the use of seatbelts in the crash. There were ejections as a result of the single-vehicle rollover.

In a statement issued to CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas, Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman said:

"Please pray for these families as they will need as much support as possible. We use the One Wyoming slogan in our building, and it means - we are one State and supporting our Cowboys and Cowgirls - please live it!"

"I give my condolences to (the families). I think everyone in Wyoming and Colorado would say the same," Mitchell said.