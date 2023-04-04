University of Colorado School of Medicine researchers launch trial for new COVID vaccine for children

Researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine are enlisting families for a new COVID vaccine trial.

While many of the signs we used to see linked to concern around covid have all but disappeared for most, but others have it top of mind.

"Right now, it's quiet and it's not in the news much but it hasn't gone away, and I think out of an abundance of caution we should be prepared for what's coming next and that's what this vaccine does," said professor of pediatrics medicine Dr. Myron Levine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

Levine is among the researchers who have been running COVID trials from the start of the pandemic.

He says the virus is constantly changing, and they want to be ready.

"There's a fight going on between 'how fast it can mutate and can our immunity keep up with it or not?'" Levine said.

While scientists for Moderna developed an updated vaccine for adults that includes protection against omicron, those 6 months to 5 years old have only the original vaccine as an option.

CBS

Clinical research nurse Tori Rutherford will manage their latest Moderna trial, aimed at changing that.

"Anybody who has kids, I have three anything to keep them healthier anything to keep them in school, keep them from missing days because they are sick; would be such a gift," Rutherford said about the importance of a new vaccine.

Other sites across the country are already in trials, giving the team at the University of Colorado an early look at safety and efficacy. They 're now hoping Colorado families whose children have yet to be vaccinated, will get involved.

"We are ready we can start as soon as we have people who want to be protected," Levine said.

To sign up for the vaccine trial you can contact the team by email or phone.

You can email ModernaRoverStudy@cuanschutz.edu or call 720-777-4496.