University of Colorado Regents to meet for rare Sunday session to discuss Deion Sanders football contract

Colorado Buffaloes hope to land Deion Sanders after offering more than $5 million to coach

The University of Colorado Board of Regents appears to be closing in on a contract for a new head football coach as the nine-member board has scheduled an unusual 10 a.m. executive session for Sunday, followed by an 11 a.m. public meeting.

The agenda for the executive session is listed as "Personnel matter at CU Boulder- athletics." This is the only meeting in 2022 scheduled for a Sunday according to a CBS News Colorado review of the regents' 2022 schedule.

CBS News Colorado reporter Justin Adams reported Friday that the University of Colorado planned to offer Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders more than $5 million per year to become the next CU football head coach.

According to our previous reporting, three sources familiar with the negotiations say CU is offering Sanders a bevy of incentives that, if reached, could significantly elevate his annual salary. All three sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized by CU to release details of the tentative offer.

Those sources told CBS News Colorado the Board of Regents approved making a multi-year offer to Sanders. Earlier this week, Sanders confirmed he had received an offer from CU, but he did not disclose the details.

According to the CBS News Colorado sources, if Sanders achieved nearly a dozen contractual benchmarks, his annual pay would increase by roughly 40%.