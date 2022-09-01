Watch CBS News
Sports

Reminders for Buffs football games at Folsom Field this season

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Reminders for Buffs football games at Folsom Field this season
Reminders for Buffs football games at Folsom Field this season 00:49

CU Boulder is reminding staff, students and the public about campus impacts on game day with the college football season kicking off.

folsom-field-2022-buffs.jpg
CBS

The first game in Boulder is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday night when the Buffs host the TCU Horned Frogs.

  • After 3 p.m. on game day, you will need to have a "Buff one card" to get access to buildings
  • Main parking lots on campus will close at 2 p.m. 
  • Buff busses will run on the alternate football routes
  • For fans, there is a clear bag only policy to get into Folsom Field

When it comes to the team, the Buffs are going to look a little different this year. They lost some key contributors to the transfer portal: 

  • Christian Gonzales, who was arguably their best corner, is now at Oregon
  • Brendan Rice and Mekhi Blackmon are at USC
  • Safety Mark Perry is at TCU


But head coach Karl Dorrell is confident with his Buffs player personnel heading into game day. 

For more information, visit the CU Buffs website

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 12:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.