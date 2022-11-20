Watch CBS News
University of Colorado to enhance emergency alerts in wake of University Hill shooting

The University of Colorado is making it easier for students to get emergency alerts after criticism of the school's handling of alerts following a shooting on University Hill last month. 

Students say they received no warning of a shootout that wounded one person. 

Now, CU police are making changes, announcing several off-campus areas are eligible for alerts.

The university will also add students' information to the county emergency alert system.

"I hope that our community knows that we are listening to them and we've been able to deploy these upgrades or improvements to our alert protocols very rapidly," said Christine Mahoney, of the CU Police Department.

Students will now get alerts through email or text.

