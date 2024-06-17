University of Colorado looking to launch drone program to help find lost people more easily

The University of Colorado Boulder is looking to use AI drones for search and rescue efforts. The Aerospace Engineering Department is partnering with the Boulder Emergency Squad to launch the project.

The project is still in the development phase, so it hasn't been released yet. CU Boulder says this is a system it's been working on for two years.

During this developmental period, CU Boulder is providing tools so rescuers can control these drones. This will give them a better perspective of the area and help them more easily multi-task during rescue operations.

CBS

This new tech will allow search and rescue teams to feed information to the drones to help teams scout locations to find anyone who's missing.

Hunter Ray, a volunteer rescuer with Boulder Emergency Squad, says most rescue efforts are done through volunteers. Ray says this new system would reduce the amount of people they need while helping volunteers and first responders find people much faster.

Ray says most volunteers are being asked to spend several days out in the field to look for someone who's missing. The programmed drones can offer some relief.

"Drones are really good in the field for getting that situational awareness and searching large areas very quickly," Ray said. "We will be able to understand the incident and then respond accordingly."

The Boulder Emergency Squad says it can see these drones being implemented for every rescue they do.