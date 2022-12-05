University of Colorado to change transfer process following Deion Sanders' hire

The University of Colorado Boulder is picky about what credits the institution will accept when a student wants to transfer in. That presents some problems for incoming transfer student-athletes, especially with the new NCAA transfer portal.

In 2018, the NCCA created the transfer portal for student-athletes, who want to switch schools immediately. Before the portal was created, athletes that wanted to transfer had to sit out for one year. Now they can play right away, but a certain percentage of their transfer credits must go toward a degree at their new school.

Other schools have a physical education or general education program that students can transfer into, but CU doesn't have those. So, prospective student-athletes eyeing a move to Boulder can only transfer if enough of their credits will be accepted toward a degree at CU or if the student makes up credits before they begin playing their sport.

Two months ago, when CU fired former head football coach Karl Dorrell, Chancellor Phil Distefano said CU likely wouldn't change its policy to attract more athletes.

"It's just based upon the degrees we offer," he said in a press conference back in October. "We do not have physical education here, and we do not have general education, and to be honest, that's not going to change."

However, with new head football coach Deion Sanders being introduced in a press conference Sunday, DiStefano seemed ready to shake things up.

"We're working to give coach and all of his student-athletes the skills they need to succeed," Distefano said.

He announced the institution will be updating its transfer credit review processes. The school is implementing a program that will provide an expedited assessment of transferability of academic credits from other institutions to be accepted at CU Boulder.

While this program will apply to all prospective transfer students, it's a move likely influenced by the hiring of Sanders.

"This new initiative combined with the NIL collective and our existing resources for student-athletes will set our football team up for long term success," said DiStefano.