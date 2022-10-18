CU teams up with Boulder police to investigate sexual assaults on campus

Some students and staff members on the campus of the University of Colorado at Boulder said they are now on heightened alert after another report of a sexual assault on or near the campus was made Monday night. CUPD is now investigating a report that a woman was physically and sexually assaulted Monday night near the Institute of Behavioral Genetics.

"There is definitely a little concern with all the events going on," said Graham Hopkins, a sophomore at CU.

Monday night's reported attack comes after multiple reports of sexual assaults or exposures on or around the campus since students returned in August. The first report came in before classes began after a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in one of the dormitories.

In the weeks to follow, several female students reported that a man had broken into their apartments near the campus while they were sleeping and had performed sexual acts on himself while they were asleep. Some even reported that the man stole their vehicle afterward.

Then, to begin October, police were dispatched to a shootout that was caught on camera near the campus.

CUPD public information officer Christine Mahoney told CBS News Colorado that Monday's report of physical and sexual assault has not been connected to any other reported crimes near the campus.

"A campus affiliate was leaving the building and was attacked, hit with an object and sexually assaulted," Mahoney said.

The assault took place on CU's east campus which is predominantly made up of office space, research labs and other facilities which most students on the main campus do not visit.

The assault was reported just before midnight. The victim, a woman, reported that the suspect was a light-skinned or white male who was tall, skinny and wearing multiple layers of clothing. He was also described as wearing gloves with removable fingertips and with a long dark beard.

"We are grateful that the victim called police and was able to give a description," Mahoney said.

The suspect has not been identified at the time this article was posted. However, Mahoney said CUPD and Boulder Police are now collaborating to try and discover and collect more evidence in the case.

"It is absurd. There is no place for that here or anywhere. It is something that has got to be addressed and they got to do a better job of keeping ahold of," Hopkins said. "All in all it is still a very safe campus."

A spokesperson for the university provided a list of multiple resources that are made available to students and staff at CU.

Those seeking support after the reports of assault, or for anyone who has experienced traumas from assault, are encouraged to seek free and confidential support, trauma-focused counseling, and victim advocacy by reaching out to the Office of Victim Assistance at 303-492-8855 or assist@colorado.edu.

Mahoney also noted that students and staff are invited to use the university's free CU Night Ride service which offers free rides around the campus. The university also offers a phone application service that allows students and staff to designate trusted peers. Through the app, you can list where you plan to be and by when, and if you fail to check into that location by a certain time it will send an alert to your preferred contacts.

"It is hard to hear about incidents like this. When things of this nature are reported, it is only natural that people would feel anxious or concerned," Mahoney said.