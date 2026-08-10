Former University of Colorado Boulder administrator arrested for alleged theft, embezzlement and misconduct

A former administrator at the University of Colorado Boulder is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the school found that he stole thousands of dollars.

In July, CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George told the university's Department of Internal Audit that he had concerns about financial misconduct by Cory Randall Hilliard, who administered the university's Nike Elite Program. The program manages employee product benefit allocations, such as athletic apparel allotment and stipend programs.

University of Colorado Boulder

The university's audit department reviewed financial records, interviewed members of the athletics department and analyzed transaction histories from Hilliard's Nike Elite account. It found that, between 2021 and 2025, Hilliard took some of those university-provided funds for his own personal use, with a total loss of $9,510.50.

The school says the CU Boulder Police Department also assisted in the investigation and worked with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office. Following the criminal investigation into the allegations, the district attorney's office charged Hilliard with theft, embezzlement of public property and first-degree official misconduct.

In December 2025, Hilliard was hired by USA Swimming as the organization's Chief Financial Officer.

USA Swimming provided a statement to Swimming World Magazine on Monday, saying, "This morning, we became aware that Cory Hilliard was arrested on charges of financial impropriety related to his time with the University of Colorado Boulder Athletic Department. We immediately placed Cory on leave and terminated all access to any company data and financial controls. We are now conducting an investigation."