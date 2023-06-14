Universal Music in Thornton prepares to close after 63 years in business

For the first time in 63 years, the walls of Universal Music in Thornton are starting to look bare. But to understand the store's impact on the community, you have to know its owner's love story.

CBS

Jim and Mildred Patterson have been married for 68 years.

"That's a long time!" said Jim, who was a professional drummer. His wife Milly plays viola. The couple met while performing for President Eisenhower in Denver in 1955.

"They brought Jim up from Texas and we met because of Mamie," Milly laughed, "we met through music and music's been very important in our life."

In 1960, the couple opened Universal Music, a shop where they not only sell instruments, but rent them to local schools and students, repair them, and offer lessons.

CBS

"It's a lifetime. It's a long time, our two babies Jamie and Gary were babies when we started the store and now they're senior citizens," said Milly.

Everyone in the family has been bit by the music bug, down to great-grandchildren Charlotte and Bodhi.

"I play piano," said Bodhi.

"I play flute and piano," said Charlotte.

"Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, you name it. Everybody in the family worked in the store at some point," said Jim and Milly's daughter, Jamie Brown.

The store's generational legacy is also felt by its customers.

"We're both teachers, and we'll get the grandchildren of children we taught coming into the store," said Milly.

But as the store turns 63 and Jim turns 90, Universal Music will close its doors.

CBS

"So now it's time, we're closing up and gonna retire," said Jim.

The Pattersons are cutting prices, hoping to sell everything in the store. They're also helping students who rent from them will buy their instruments.

"It's really great because the people are coming, they're getting their instrument, we've marked them down so far just to give back to this community that's taken care of us all these years. Sixty-three years is a long time," said Milly.

The store is set to close on July 15 but may stay open longer if there are still items left. The Pattersons will still own the building and plan to rent it out.

As for the couple? They won't be settling down anytime soon. Milly plays competitive volleyball and Jim runs. They also love to travel, and of course, enjoy music together.

CBS

"I'm gonna be glad to get him back, he's gonna be mine now," said Milly.