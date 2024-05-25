3 suspects, including 2 students, accused of spray painting inside University of Denver academic hall

Days after vandalism was reported on University of Denver's campus, suspects are in custody for another reported vandalism.

On Friday night, DU confirmed in a press release two student suspects and a third suspect were accused of vandalism of an academic building on Thursday night. A potential fourth suspect also reportedly ran away before they could be caught and was unknown.

CBS

According to the press release, the three suspects are accused of being caught in the act of vandalizing a DU academic building. CBS News Colorado reached out to the university, and it confirmed the suspects are accused of spray painting inside the building.

Denver Police Department confirmed with CBS Colorado its officers responded to DU and arrested the three suspects. It did not have available information about a possible fourth suspect as reported by the university.

On May 19, DU confirmed a previous vandalism was reported on campus, and images shared by the university showed red paint splashed across entry doors to a campus building.

The previous response also involved a call for a shooting that was determined to be a false emergency by investigators. DU said a call was made to campus safety from a blue light phone about someone being shot. That call then triggered campus security and Denver police officers to respond to another location, tying up those resources.

When asked on Saturday, DU said a possible connection of the previous vandalism and false emergency call is part of this new investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Campus Safety non-emergency line at 303-871-2334, or you can leave an anonymous tip at the DU Campus Safety web page.